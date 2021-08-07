-
Will Zalatoris shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Ian Poulter is in 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Zalatoris had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Zalatoris's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Zalatoris had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
