Wilco Nienaber shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wilco Nienaber hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Nienaber finished his round in 66th at 10 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Nienaber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Nienaber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nienaber to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Nienaber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Nienaber's tee shot went 185 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Nienaber had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Nienaber's 73 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Nienaber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
