Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 13 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Simpson hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Simpson's his second shot went 146 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
