Wade Ormsby shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Wade Ormsby hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ormsby finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Ormsby had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ormsby to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Ormsby hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ormsby at even-par for the round.
Ormsby got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ormsby to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Ormsby's 167 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ormsby to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Ormsby reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ormsby to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Ormsby had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ormsby to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ormsby got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ormsby to 2 under for the round.
