-
-
Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's approach sets up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Ian Poulter and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 11 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hovland hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
-
-