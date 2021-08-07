Victor Perez hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round in 60th at 1 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third, Victor Perez took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Victor Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 3 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.