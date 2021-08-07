-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 13 under; and Cameron Smith is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hatton's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
Hatton his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hatton's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.
