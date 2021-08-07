-
Tony Finau rebounds from poor front in third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Finau finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Harris English is in 1st at 16 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Tony Finau's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
Finau hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Finau to even for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Finau hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
