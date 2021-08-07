-
-
Tommy Fleetwood comes back from a rocky start in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Tommy Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Fleetwood had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Fleetwood's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
-
-