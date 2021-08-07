-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Im hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
