Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink sinks birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 13 under; and Cameron Smith is in 5th at 12 under.
Cink got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Cink's tee shot went 133 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 over for the round.
