Si Woo Kim shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 64th at 5 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green fourth, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.
