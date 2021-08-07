-
-
Shane Lowry putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Shane Lowry escapes the bunker and birdies at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 7th at 11 under.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Shane Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shane Lowry to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lowry had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Lowry's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
-
-