Sergio Garcia hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 8th at 10 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Garcia chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Garcia hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Garcia hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 15th, Garcia reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Garcia at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Garcia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.