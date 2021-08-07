  • Sergio Garcia shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.