Scottie Scheffler putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 5th at 13 under; Harris English is in 1st at 17 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 16 under; and Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler's his second shot went 145 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
