Sam Burns shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 11th at 10 under; Harris English is in 1st at 17 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 16 under; and Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Burns's 119 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.
