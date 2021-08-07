Ryosuke Kinoshita hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Kinoshita finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kinoshita had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kinoshita to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kinoshita reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kinoshita to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kinoshita reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kinoshita had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinoshita to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kinoshita's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kinoshita's 166 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kinoshita to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kinoshita had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kinoshita to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kinoshita reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kinoshita to 1 under for the round.