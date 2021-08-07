  • Ryosuke Kinoshita shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryosuke Kinoshita makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryosuke Kinoshita makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryosuke Kinoshita makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.