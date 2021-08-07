-
-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Ryan Palmer recovers and birdies at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round in 16th at 8 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, and Ian Poulter are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Palmer's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Palmer chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
-
-