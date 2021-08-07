-
Rory McIlroy shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy drains birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ian Poulter is in 7th at 10 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
