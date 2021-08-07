-
Robert Streb shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb sinks a 16-foot eagle at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert Streb makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, and Ian Poulter are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 7th at 11 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Streb's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Streb chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.
