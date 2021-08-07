-
Robert MacIntyre putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Robert MacIntyre hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 22nd at 6 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 13 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Robert MacIntyre had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Robert MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
