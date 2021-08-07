-
Phil Mickelson finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson nearly aces at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 15 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Mickelson's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
