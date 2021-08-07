-
Paul Casey putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Paul Casey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Casey finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Harris English is in 1st at 16 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Paul Casey had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Casey's 157 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Casey hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Casey had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Casey chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 5 under for the round.
