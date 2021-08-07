-
Patrick Reed putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed drains birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reed finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Patrick Reed's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
