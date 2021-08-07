-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Ian Poulter and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Cantlay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Cantlay hit his 230 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
