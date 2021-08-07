Min Woo Lee hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round in 65th at 6 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lee's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Lee hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.