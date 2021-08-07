Max Homa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 15 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Homa's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Homa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 over for the round.