Matthew Wolff shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
Round Recaps
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 13 under; and Cameron Smith is in 5th at 12 under.
Wolff got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Wolff's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Wolff his second shot was a drop and his approach went 128 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
