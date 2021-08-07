  • Matthew Wolff shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English fired an 8-under 62, tying a career-low on the PGA TOUR and giving him the solo lead by two shots.
    Round Recaps

    Harris English’s 8-under 62 gives him Round 1 lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English fired an 8-under 62, tying a career-low on the PGA TOUR and giving him the solo lead by two shots.