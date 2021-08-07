-
Matt Jones shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones nearly eagles No. 16 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 59th at 1 over; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 8th at 10 under.
Jones got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 4 over for the round.
