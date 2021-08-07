-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 41-foot putt for eagle. This put Fitzpatrick at 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Fitzpatrick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
