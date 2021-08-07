-
-
Martin Laird putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, and Ian Poulter are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 7th at 11 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Martin Laird hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.
-
-