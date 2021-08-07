-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Cameron Smith is in 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
