Lucas Herbert shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Herbert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
Herbert had a 351-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Herbert's tee shot went 185 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Herbert had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
