Lucas Glover shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover nails a 16-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lucas Glover makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to even for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Glover hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Glover had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
