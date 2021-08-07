  • Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.