Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Harris English is in 1st at 17 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 16 under; and Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
Oosthuizen missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
