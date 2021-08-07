-
Lee Westwood shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood nails birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lee Westwood makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
Lee Westwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Cameron Smith and Ian Poulter are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Westwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Westwood had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
