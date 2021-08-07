-
Kevin Na putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na sinks birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Na hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ian Poulter is in 7th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Kevin Na's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
Na missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
