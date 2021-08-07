-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sinks a 48-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kevin Kisner makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
