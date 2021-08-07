-
K.H. Lee putts himself to an even-par third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 59th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, K.H. Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
