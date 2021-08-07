-
Justin Thomas comes back from a rocky start in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas drains eagle on No. 16 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thomas finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; Abraham Ancer is in 3rd at 15 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Justin Thomas had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Thomas missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Thomas got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Thomas's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Thomas had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 181 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
