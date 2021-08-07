-
Justin Rose putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
Justin Rose hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Cameron Smith is in 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Justin Rose had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Rose's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Rose chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Rose's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
