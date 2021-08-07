-
Jordan Spieth shoots 7-under 63 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth 24-foot par save WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth makes a 25-foot par putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Spieth's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Spieth's 178 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 7 under for the round.
