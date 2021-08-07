-
-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann nails a 15-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joaquin Niemann makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Cameron Smith is in 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Niemann's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
-
-