-
-
Jim Herman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Jim Herman sinks birdie on No. 16 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Ian Poulter is in 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Herman chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Herman at even-par for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Herman's 117 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.
-
-