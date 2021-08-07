-
Jason Kokrak comes back from a rocky start in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak sinks eagle at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Kokrak makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kokrak finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 15 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Jason Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Kokrak hit his 196 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
