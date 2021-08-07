-
Ian Poulter putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter drains birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ian Poulter hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Ian Poulter's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.
Poulter missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Poulter had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
