Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 8th at 9 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 7th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Matsuyama had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Matsuyama hit his 243 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 224 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Matsuyama hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.