-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Harris English in the third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Harris English sinks birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. English finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Harris English hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, English's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, English had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, English's 213 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 5 under for the round.
-
-