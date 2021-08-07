-
-
Garrick Higgo shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
-
Highlights
Garrick Higgo makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Garrick Higgo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Higgo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Higgo's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
Higgo got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to even-par for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Higgo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Higgo had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Higgo's 120 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.
-
-