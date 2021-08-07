-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson sinks birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under with Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, and Ian Poulter; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Dustin Johnson had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
